Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 26,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 382,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price target on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$678.77 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.0201205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

