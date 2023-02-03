Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.69

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

LON:THRL opened at GBX 85.90 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £532.78 million and a PE ratio of 1,088.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Target Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.68 ($1.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

Further Reading

