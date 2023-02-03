Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.10 and its 200-day moving average is $160.01. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

