Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($51.30) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Talanx Stock Performance

Shares of TLX opened at €44.02 ($47.85) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.52. Talanx has a 12 month low of €33.44 ($36.35) and a 12 month high of €44.42 ($48.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

