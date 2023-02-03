T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.7 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $133,223,000 after buying an additional 503,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,941,000 after buying an additional 307,244 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 698,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,686,000 after buying an additional 285,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 277.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 388,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About T-Mobile US

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.28.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

