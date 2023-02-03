Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. Sysco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

SYY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $76.72. 37,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

