Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.07

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as SEK 20.07 and last traded at SEK 20.03, with a volume of 35207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at SEK 19.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 182.29.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

