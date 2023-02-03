SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.43 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.09 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 410.85% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share.

Amgen Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.94.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $246.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

