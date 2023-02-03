SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells $292,872.06 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Friday, January 20th, Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,133. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $658.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.61 and its 200-day moving average is $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.