Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.35. Suzano shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 162,704 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is 49.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suzano by 6.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Suzano by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Suzano by 40.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

