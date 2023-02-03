Susquehanna Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $108.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Wolfe Research cut Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.
Hub Group Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ HUBG opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
