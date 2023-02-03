Susquehanna Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $108.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Wolfe Research cut Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

