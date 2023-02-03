SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $1.56 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00006642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $347.61 million and approximately $193.15 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

