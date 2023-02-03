sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Hits $56.25 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $56.25 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 56,243,448 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

