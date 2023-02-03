Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.88-$2.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $83.37. 50,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,351 shares of company stock worth $7,689,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

