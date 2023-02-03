SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 67.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE SXC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.34. 78,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,068. The company has a market cap of $778.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.