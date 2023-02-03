Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Buys $36,960.50 in Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

