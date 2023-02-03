Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,515 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

JPM stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The company has a market cap of $407.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

