Substratum (SUB) Price Up 74.6% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 74.6% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $369,152.71 and $3.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00221922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073064 USD and is down -25.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

