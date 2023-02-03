Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Down 3.5%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.42 and last traded at $41.42. Approximately 128,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 711,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Stride Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Stride by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stride by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,009,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 86,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 1,179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Stride by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Featured Articles

