Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.23. 305,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,298. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

