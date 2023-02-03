Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $224.45. The stock had a trading volume of 260,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

