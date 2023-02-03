Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $11.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,704,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283,543. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

