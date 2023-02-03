Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. 424,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,195. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

