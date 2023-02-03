Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 446 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $105.20.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

