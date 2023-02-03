Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 6,668 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 239.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 281,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 198,622 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,574,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. 23,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,051. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.