Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

ABT stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.33. 263,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,896,287. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

