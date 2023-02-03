Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 488.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. 38,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,406. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $62.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.