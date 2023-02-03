Storj 24-Hour Volume Tops $68.92 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Storj has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $163.66 million and approximately $68.92 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storj Profile

Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

