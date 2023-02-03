StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 3,748 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $135.22. 530,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

