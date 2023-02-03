StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.61. 8,957,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,406,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

