StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 460.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,387 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.28. 326,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

