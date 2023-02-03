StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 6.5% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 158,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE GLW traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $35.94. 375,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911,496. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

