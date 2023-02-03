Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Up 5.2%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 33,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 72,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Stoneridge Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 68.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 58.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

