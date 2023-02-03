StockNews.com Lowers Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 88.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 481.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

