StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.