StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
SRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Startek Stock Performance
Shares of SRT opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional Trading of Startek
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
About Startek
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Startek (SRT)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.