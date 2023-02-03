StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of SRT opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Startek had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $163.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

