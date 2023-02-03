StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.34. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

