StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 4.2 %

Coffee stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

