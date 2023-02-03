StockNews.com Downgrades WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Hold

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,972. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 23.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,046 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 973,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in WestRock by 204.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 889,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

