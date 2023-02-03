StockNews.com Downgrades WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Hold

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,972. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 23.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,046 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 973,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in WestRock by 204.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 889,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

