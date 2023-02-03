StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.28. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.86.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
