StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.28. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

About BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.