Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of STRL opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $556.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

