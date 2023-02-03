STERIS plc (STE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on March 23rd

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

STERIS has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2,007.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.