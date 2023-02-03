STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

STERIS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

STERIS Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,007.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

See Also

