STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.
STERIS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.
STERIS Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of STERIS stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,007.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.