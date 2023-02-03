Stephen Finis Blackwood Sells 3,333 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

TDY stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $434.03. 202,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.76. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

