Status Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $125.00 million and approximately $35.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00222548 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,945,884,374 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,945,884,374.3508615 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03181018 USD and is down -8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $58,064,371.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

