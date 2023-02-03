State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,204 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of KLA worth $52,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $414.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.18 and its 200 day moving average is $359.89.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
