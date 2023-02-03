State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 293 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $44,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

