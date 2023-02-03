State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $47,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,443.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,432.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,324.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,597.88.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

