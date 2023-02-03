State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $69.96 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $69,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,588,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.73 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

