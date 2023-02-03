State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $58.44 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Public Storage worth $58,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.8 %

Public Storage stock opened at $311.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.29 and its 200 day moving average is $305.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

